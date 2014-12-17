BRIEF-Copa Holdings says co's Feb. system-wide passenger traffic increased 6.9 pct y-o-y
* Copa holdings announces monthly traffic statistics for february 2017
Dec 17 Bank of America's brokerage unit Merrill Lynch said it appointed former professional football player Willie Thomas as complex director at its San Francisco office.
Thomas, who has more than 20 years of financial experience, will lead about 160 financial advisers working with wealth management clients in the San Francisco Bay area. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan; Editing by Siddharth Cavale)
* Copa holdings announces monthly traffic statistics for february 2017
* High winds, up to two feet of snow forecast (Adds additional flights canceled, schools closed, state of emergency in Virginia)
March 13 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Monday it has initiated a company-wide restructuring that will affect about 7 percent of its workforce.