(Corrects to remove extraneous word "could" from paragraph 2)

By Dan Freed

May 12 Dan Tully, who was chief executive of Merrill Lynch from May 1992 to April 1997, died Tuesday, Bank of America Corp spokeswoman Sue McCabe said on Thursday.

The cause of death was not immediately known. Tully was 84, according to a Bloomberg report.

Tully joined Merrill in 1955, rising to president and chief operating officer in 1985. He "fit to the letter the Merrill stereotype of the Irish-Catholic firm targeting America's emerging middle class," wrote Greg Farrell in the 2010 book "Crash of the Titans."

Tully made headlines in 1997 when his pay jumped by 40 percent to more than $10 million, according to a The New York Times story from that year.

Bank of America acquired Merrill in 2009.

An internal note sent to Merrill employees from wealth management executives credited Tully with accomplishments in wealth management, mergers and acquisitions and for leading a global expansion in investment banks. McCabe confirmed the contents of the note.

Tully had four children with his wife, Grace, according to Bloomberg. (Reporting by Dan Freed)