Sept 22 Bank of America Merrill Lynch sustained
a loss of nearly $10 million on Friday due to an "operational
error" in handling of stock option trades known as dividend
trades by the company's Merrill Pro unit, the Wall Street
Journal reported on Saturday.
The unit's clients were not affected and the error has been
corrected, WSJ said, citing unnamed sources familiar with the
matter.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch is a division of Bank of
America Corp.
Dividend trades involve placing trades a day before shares
of a company or exchange traded fund issuer go "ex-dividend,"
seeking to capitalize on a typical drop in share prices after
that date.
Trading data released early Friday showed that nearly a
quarter of call options on the SPDR exchange-traded fund were
not exercised, suggesting a likely error in processing dividend
trades in the contracts, the newspaper said.