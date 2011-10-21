SINGAPORE Oct 21 Bank of America-Merrill Lynch
has named Chris Gammons as head of Southeast Asia
investment banking to replace Tan Chong Lee, who was recently
hired by state investor Temasek Holdings, a source briefed on
the situation said.
Gammons will retain his current role as head of Asia
financial sponsors which advises buyout firms on acquisitions,
said the source, who asked not to be identified.
"He will be wearing two hats," the source said, adding
Gammons will move to Singapore from Hong Kong.
Merrill Lynch declined comment.
Temasek hired former Merrill Lynch Southeast Asia investment
banking head Tan as its new co-chief investment office, sources
told Reuters last month.
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Kevin Lim)