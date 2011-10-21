SINGAPORE Oct 21 Bank of America-Merrill Lynch has named Chris Gammons as head of Southeast Asia investment banking to replace Tan Chong Lee, who was recently hired by state investor Temasek Holdings, a source briefed on the situation said.

Gammons will retain his current role as head of Asia financial sponsors which advises buyout firms on acquisitions, said the source, who asked not to be identified.

"He will be wearing two hats," the source said, adding Gammons will move to Singapore from Hong Kong.

Merrill Lynch declined comment.

Temasek hired former Merrill Lynch Southeast Asia investment banking head Tan as its new co-chief investment office, sources told Reuters last month. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Kevin Lim)