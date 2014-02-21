NEW YORK Feb 21 Chandler Root, Merrill Lynch's
market executive for the U.S. southwest region, is being
transferred to a new post in an apparent demotion, according to
people with knowledge of the situation.
Root's transfer is the second since John Thiel, head of
Merrill's global wealth unit, centralized his management
structure shortly after taking the reins two-and-a-half years
ago.
Root, who oversaw thousands of brokers in southern
California, Arizona and Hawaii, has moved to become a branch
manager in Paramus, New Jersey, several well-placed sources
inside and outside the bank said. The decision to move Root came
from Thiel, these people said.
A bank spokeswoman declined to comment.
Root was one of 11 so-called "market executives" who report
directly to Thiel and have oversight of Merrill's traditional
financial advisers and its smaller group of private banking
advisers who deal with very wealthy clients. Merrill has not yet
replaced Root but plans to maintain the market executive
structure, several people said.
Root, who has worked at Merrill since 1995, was still listed
as Southwest executive on Merrill's wealth management website on
Friday. He did not respond to a request for comment.
At his post in New Jersey, he replaces former complex
manager Ron Connors. For personal reasons, Connors relocated in
recent weeks to manage Merrill's San Jose, California branch,
part of the firm's Silicon Valley branch complex.
Prior to Thiel's slimming of Merrill's sales and recruiting
structure in October 2011, the firm's "thundering herd" of
almost 14,000 financial advisers was managed through three
division heads and 24 regional bosses.
Root is the second of the original 11 executives to have
left the senior posting. In September 2012, James Dickson
replaced Brett Bernard as executive for the
Indianapolis-centered Mid East market.
Merrill's private banking and investment group ranks as the
third-largest U.S. broker measured by salesforce, with 13,701
advisers at the end of 2013. The number excludes about 1,500
brokers at Merrill Edge, a no-frills brokerage unit that is part
of parent company Bank of America's consumer banking
segment.
The New York-based brokerage group generated $2.97 billion
of profit last year, up 32 percent from 2012. Its 2013 revenue
of $17.8 billion represented just under 20 percent of Bank of
America's total revenue for the year.