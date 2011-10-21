* Merrill cutting and reassigning branch-complex managers
* About a dozen managers already laid off
* Changes come as Merrill slims down under Thiel
By Joseph A. Giannone
NEW YORK, Oct 21 Merrill Lynch cut about a
dozen branch directors and complex managers this week, as part
of a continuing effort to streamline the firm's management
ranks, according to a recruiter briefed on the situation.
Notices began going out to managers on Wednesday, according
to the recruiter, who asked to remain anonymous to maintain
their relationship with Merrill. The changes follow a
reorganization last month that eliminated three divisions and
consolidated regional manager jobs to 11 from 16.
Merrill on Friday confirmed that some managers were being
cut, but declined to offer details.
"As we mentioned to colleagues in September, alignments to
the new structure were expected to be made in due course,"
Merrill spokeswoman Selena Morris said.
Managers who were laid off departed immediately, recruiters
said. They will receive a salary through the end of 2011 and
will receive a prorated 2011 bonus.
Scott Steele, a director and Baton Rouge, Louisiana, branch
manager and Mark Blackwell branch manager in Ridgeland,
Mississippi, were among those who lost their jobs, said the
recruiter.
Merrill declined to comment, but calls to the offices of
Steele and Blackwell made Friday confirmed the managers were no
longer at Merrill.
Steele joined Merrill in 1987, jumped to Banc of America
Investment Services in 2008, then found himself back at Merrill
when Bank of America took over the troubled investment bank in
January 2009, according to FINRA records. Blackwell, a broker
since 1997, joined Merrill in 2006 through Advest Securities.
Complexes consist of a group of branches that are usually
in one city or region. Financial advisers in a complex
collectively manage $50 million to $200 million of client
assets. Wall Street firms created the structure so that
hundreds of single-branch managers could become producing
brokers.
The cuts illustrate the kinds of steps brokerages are
taking to rein in expenses in a period of market volatility and
intense pressure to grow profits. Morgan Stanley (MS.N) cut
dozens of branch manager jobs, which do not produce revenue,
when it merged its brokerage with Citigroup's (C.N) Smith
Barney.
UBS UBSN.VX and Morgan Stanley, among others, have closed
offices to reduce overhead expenses. Culling the ranks of
managers can trim compensation costs without hurting revenue.
Last month John Thiel, a Merrill veteran who in May took
over as head of the firm's U.S. brokerage, eliminated a layer
of management and named 11 market leaders who would oversee
both the retail brokerage and private bankers.
At the time Thiel told employees the changes would flatten
the organization and bring senior management closer to the
front lines. Weeks earlier, wealth management president Sallie
Krawcheck's job had been eliminated as part of a broader
shake-up.
(Reporting by Joseph A. Giannone, Editing by Jennifer
Merritt and Walden Siew)