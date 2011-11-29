* Half of respondents labeled themselves conservative
* 40 pct said they've become more cautious in past year
* BofA polled Americans with $50,000-$250,000 to invest
By Joseph A. Giannone
NEW YORK, Nov 29 Middle-class investors, burned
by the financial crisis and worn down by recession, have grown
even more conservative and risk-averse in the past year,
according to a Bank of America (BAC.N) survey.
About four out of 10 "mass affluent" Americans -- those
with $50,000 to $250,000 to invest -- told the bank they are
more conservative than they were a year ago. These investors
are putting more of their investment and retirement accounts
into cash or fixed-income investments.
Nearly half of respondents said they were "conservative" or
"very conservative" in terms of their tolerance of market risk,
while 35 percent described themselves as "moderate." One in
five respondents has begun putting more money aside in savings
in the last year, while 31 percent reduced spending.
Even so, more than half of the respondents said their
financial situation has held steady. One in four say their
financial picture has improved, according to 1,000 respondents
from across the United States, reached by phone this month.
One reason why more Americans said they feel better about
things is that they are paying down debt, cutting back on
spending and watching their pennies more carefully to reflect
their worries about the economy.
"They see a consistent, if not great, growth scenario and
they're adjusting," said BofA's Dean Athanasia, whose job
includes oversight of Merrill Edge, a program offering
brokerage services through call centers and the Internet to
people who aren't rich enough to get personal service from a
Merrill broker.
The survey echoes many of the same concerns listed by
Merrill's pool of affluent Americans -- those with $250,000 to
$10 million to invest -- such as health-care costs, savings
enough for retirement and whether they can sustain their
standard of living after they stop working.
But those concerns and worries are more pronounced among
less affluent investors, BofA said.
(Reporting by Joseph A. Giannone, editing by Gunna
Dickson)