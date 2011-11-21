* Merrill Edge now has 1,200 branch, call center advisers

* Merrill Edge adds 280 advisers in Texas, Florida

* Edge program caters to people with $50,000 to $250,000

By Joseph A. Giannone

Nov 21 Merrill Edge, Bank of America's (BAC.N) online and branch-based brokerage targeting the middle class, on Monday said it now has 1,200 advisers, just 18 months after it launched the program.

The bank added 155 "financial solutions advisers" in a Jacksonville, Florida, call center plus 65 in retail bank branches, bringing its total across the state to more than 350.

Merrill Edge also added 60 advisers in 20 Texas cities.

The hires helped BofA exceed its goal of adding 1,000 people to Merrill Edge this year.

Bank of America in June, 2010, rolled out Merrill Edge, a program designed to serve investors who were not wealthy enough for the personal attention of a full-service Merrill broker -- a minimum $250,000 of investable assets. Merrill Edge customers get access to an adviser via phone or branch office, but don't get a full-service financial advising experience.

Individuals with $50,000 to $250,000 of investable assets are one of the fastest-growing segments in the U.S. banking industry, said BofA, which already has lending or deposit relationships with 8 million customers who fit that category.

Merrill Edge is part of an industry-wide trend among consumer banks to generate investment and retirement-services business from customers who already have loans or savings accounts with the bank.

The business is expanding even as its parent bank, under pressure to boost capital and to revive earnings dragged down by bad mortgages, looks to slash 30,000 jobs over the next few years.

(Reporting by Joseph A. Giannone; editing by Jennifer Merritt and Chelsea Emery)