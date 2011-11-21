* Merrill Edge now has 1,200 branch, call center advisers

By Joseph A. Giannone

Nov 21 Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) said it has has hired scores of advisers and increased assets and accounts at Merrill Edge, an online and branch-based brokerage targeting the middle class.

Merrill Edge on Monday said it now has 1,200 advisers, less than 18 months since its June 2010 launch, after adding 155 "financial solutions advisers" in a Jacksonville, Florida, call center plus 65 in retail bank branches. The program also added 60 branch-based advisers in 20 Texas cities.

Bank of America, which snapped up Merrill Lynch in January 2009, launched Merrill Edge in June of last year by combining Merrill's online brokerage, call centers, and BofA's former Quick & Reilly brokerage offerings. The program was meant to serve those with between $50,000 to $250,000 to invest -- not wealthy enough for personal attention from one of Merrill's 15,000 full-service brokers.

These customers represent one of the fastest-growing segments in the U.S. banking industry, said BofA, which already has lending or deposit relationships with more than 8 million customers who fit that category.

The business has also grown, with client assets up 31 percent to $62 billion since the launch and the number of accounts up 21 percent to more than 1.45 million. Bank of America intends to continue with its expansion program into more regions, the company said.

"Over the next few years, our goal is to be among the top three online brokers," Alok Prasad, head of Merrill Edge said in an interview.

In comparison, E*Trade (ETFC.O), the smallest of the big online brokers, had more than $176 billion in client assets and 2.8 million brokerage accounts at the end of October.

Bank of America hopes Merrill Edge will appeal to a generation of Americans who grew up with personal computers and the Internet. And by using technology to serve small accounts, it's a key strategy for improving broker productivity.

Merrill Edge customers get access to an adviser via phone or branch office, but don't get a traditional, full-service financial adviser experience. In some ways Merrill Edge competes with online brokers such as Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW.N).

"We are redefining how traditional online brokerages think about this space, which had been a monoline view, when clients need something more holistic," Prasad said.

Merrill Edge "financial solutions advisers" are licensed broker-dealers and bankers who are paid a salary. Traditional brokers are paid via commissions.

Along with the pay setup for advisers, services and products are also designed for investors with simpler finances. Merrill Edge, for example, rolled out 10 ETFs that invest in baskets of securities with different strategies and objective, a less costly version of managed portfolios.

Merrill Edge is growing even as BofA, under pressure to boost capital and to revive earnings dragged down by bad mortgages, looks to slash 30,000 jobs in the next few years.

Small business and "preferred" banking head Dean Athanasia says Merrill Edge will continue to expand into new regions, taking advantage of BofA's network of 5,700 U.S. branches.

Merrill Edge has been a source of tension for some brokers, since Merrill wants brokers to transfer small clients to the call center. Critics complain the effort hurts Merrill's upscale image.

Referring brokers keep their name on the accounts and enjoy some financial benefits.

Merrill Edge also has emerged as an effective training program, where some talented financial solutions advisers have moved on to the traditional Merrill brokerage.

"We're complementary to the Merrill adviser," Athanasia said. "We're not competing."

(Reporting by Joseph A. Giannone; editing by Jennifer Merritt and Chelsea Emery)