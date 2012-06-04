June 4 Two veteran Merrill Lynch advisers have left the Wall Street brokerage, now owned by Bank of America Corp, to start their own independent wealth management firm.

Lance Lipset and John "Jack" Prewitt, who managed $225 million in client assets, left Merrill in early May to start Lipset Wealth Strategies, a registered investment advisory firm based in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

"Over the course of the last couple of years, as news was developing around the banks, we had to go through our own discovery process," Lipset said in an interview, referring to the pressure that hit major Wall Street firms following the 2008 financial crisis.

Over the past few years, many veteran brokers with deep roots at big firms have left to go to rival brokerages, join a smaller regional firm or become an independent. Since the start of the year, Merrill Lynch has lost at least 92 experienced advisers managing more than $16 billion in client assets at the firm, based on moves tracked by Reuters.

Lipset said he and Prewitt knew early on that they did not want to make a lateral move to another big brokerage and decided to look into the independent space.

"I was totally unfamiliar with how the other side lived in the RIA (registered investment adviser) channel, but after doing some legwork, it was appealing to me," Lipset said. "It was clear that all of the services and solutions that we had available within the wirehouse were available within an RIA."

The advisers, who both built their careers at Merrill, worked together at the firm's flagship Manhattan office, later moving to Short Hills, New Jersey, where they were most recently based.

Lipset said he and Prewitt considered joining an existing RIA, an option many breakaway brokers choose in order to avoid overhead startup costs associated with going independent. But they decided they wanted full control of their new business.

"We wanted to go in with both feet and have the flexibility to steer the wheel," Lipset said, referring to the ability to make decisions such as determining the third-party firm to custody their clients' assets and choosing what planning software to use.

Lipset, who started with Merrill as an intern right out of college, had been with the firm for more than a decade. Prewitt had been with the Merrill for nearly three decades. (Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York; editing by John Wallace)