By Joseph A. Giannone
NEW YORK Aug 12 For the second time in three
years, recruiters are swarming over Merrill Lynch brokers as
clouds loom over their employer.
Bank of America's (BAC.N) stock price plunged 27 percent in
the past three weeks -- and is half the level of its 52-week high
in January -- amid worries the bank may need to raise an estimated
$50 billion to cover more losses on toxic mortgages.
"The blood is in the water," said Courtney Raymond, whose
eponymous Houston firm recruits brokers for Merrill.
Bank of America, which agreed to acquire Merrill on the same
September 2008 weekend that Lehman Brothers collapsed, has
preserved the strength of its retail force. Merrill's adviser
ranks recently surpassed 16,000 for the first time since the Jan.
1, 2009 merger, making it the No. 2 broker behind Morgan Stanley
Smith Barney, while client assets have climbed.
But questions from clients about Bank of America's ability to
survive a sustained weak economy and an overhang of bad home loans
are for some veterans evoking memories of 2008, when mortgage
securities losses almost destroyed Merrill Lynch.
"There's an incredible feeling of deja vu for Merrill
advisers," said Danny Sarch, president of White Plains, New York,
recruiting firm Leitner Sarch Consultants. "They were rescued by
BofA and now BofA is bringing them down. The irony isn't lost on
anybody."
Merrill did not immediately return calls for comment.
Even before the current downturn, Merrill brokers have had to
adjust from being the heart of the country's leading brokerage to
one small cog in the biggest U.S. bank by assets. Some advisers
have bristled under big bank bureaucracy or objected to selling
loans and banking accounts.
About 30 Merrill advisers with a combined $4.4 billion in
assets have left the firm this year, according to an Investment
News database.
"There was tremendous uncertainty with the strategy. Now there
are questions about how the bank is going to raise money," said
Michael Kelly, who runs Michael Kelly Associates in New York.
"Certain things have to be sold, which creates more uncertainty
for the employees."
Earlier this week BofA Chief Executive Brian Moynihan knocked
down speculation that BofA would sell or spin off Merrill. Since
the merger, the wealth management business, which includes Merrill
and a legacy private banking business, has been a steady
contributor.
The wealth management division generated $506 million in
profit on $4.5 billion in revenue in the second quarter, when Bank
of America posted a nearly $7 billion loss.
Recruiters say there are several reasons why brokers who had
been reluctant to move might now consider doing so. With each
passing month, the financial grip of retention packages received
at the time of the merger lessens.
Merrill veterans also are frustrated with the fallen value of
their BofA shares.
"Now is the time to go back to Merrill's advisers," said Rich
Schwarzkopf of Schwarzkopf Recruiting Services. "They are
listening now. They may not have talked three weeks ago."
Just as compelling for brokers is that clients are getting
nervous about the bank's financial health.
"They're tired of defending the firm," said Steve Rosen of
Rainmaker Associates, a New York recruiting firm. "This is
something they don't need in their lives."
(Reporting by Joseph A. Giannone; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)