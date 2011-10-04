(Corrects broker's name to Bruce Hammonds, not Hammond)

Oct 4 The U.S. regulator for the brokerage industry fined Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Inc $1 million for supervisory failures that allowed a former broker to use a Merrill Lynch account to run a Ponzi scheme.

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority found that the brokerage failed to have an adequate supervisory system to monitor employee accounts for potential misconduct.

Bruce Hammonds, who was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison and has been permanently barred from the securities industry, convinced 11 individuals to invest more than $1 million in a Ponzi scheme he created and ran for 10 months.

"Merrill Lynch cooperated fully with all investigations in this matter. The firm detected the irregularities with the accounts, terminated Mr. Hammonds, alerted the authorities and compensated affected clients," Bank of America spokesman William Halldin told Reuters.

Merrill Lynch, which reimbursed all investors harmed by Hammonds' misconduct, neither admitted nor denied the charges, the regulator said in statement. (Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore and Suzanne Barlyn in New York; Editing by Anil D'Silva)