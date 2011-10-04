(Corrects broker's name to Bruce Hammonds, not Hammond)
Oct 4 The U.S. regulator for the brokerage
industry fined Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Inc $1
million for supervisory failures that allowed a former broker to
use a Merrill Lynch account to run a Ponzi scheme.
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority found that the
brokerage failed to have an adequate supervisory system to
monitor employee accounts for potential misconduct.
Bruce Hammonds, who was sentenced to 57 months in federal
prison and has been permanently barred from the securities
industry, convinced 11 individuals to invest more than $1
million in a Ponzi scheme he created and ran for 10 months.
"Merrill Lynch cooperated fully with all investigations in
this matter. The firm detected the irregularities with the
accounts, terminated Mr. Hammonds, alerted the authorities and
compensated affected clients," Bank of America spokesman William
Halldin told Reuters.
Merrill Lynch, which reimbursed all investors harmed by
Hammonds' misconduct, neither admitted nor denied the charges,
the regulator said in statement.
(Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore and Suzanne Barlyn
in New York; Editing by Anil D'Silva)