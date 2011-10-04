(Adds byline, dateline, news details in sixth paragraph)
By Suzanne Barlyn
WASHINGTON Oct 4 A Bank of America Merrill
Lynch unit agreed to pay $1 million for supervisory failures
that allowed a former broker to use a Merrill Lynch account to
run a Ponzi scheme, FINRA said on Tuesday.
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, which oversees
the U.S. brokerage industry, found that the brokerage failed to
have an adequate supervisory system to monitor employee
accounts for potential misconduct.
Bruce Hammonds, who was sentenced to 57 months in federal
prison, convinced 11 people to invest more than $1 million in a
Ponzi scheme he ran as a Merrill branch representative in San
Antonio, Texas, said FINRA, which permanently banned Hammonds
from the securities industry.
"Merrill Lynch cooperated fully with all investigations in
this matter. The firm detected the irregularities with the
accounts, terminated Mr. Hammonds, alerted the authorities and
compensated affected clients," Bank of America (BAC.N)
spokesman William Halldin told Reuters.
Merrill Lynch, which reimbursed all investors harmed by
Hammond's misconduct, neither admitted nor denied the charges,
the regulator said in a statement.
Hammonds ran his scheme for 10 months out of the Merrill
Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Inc unit in Texas. He has been
barred since December 2009, FINRA said.
Merrill Lynch supervisors approved Hammonds' request to
open a business account as B&J Partnership, the name under
which he also ran the Ponzi scheme. He told Merrill supervisors
that he was funding the account through proceeds from a
house-flipping business, according to the settlement.
Hammonds told investors that B&J was affiliated with
Merrill and promised returns between 30 percent and 100
percent, according to the settlement.,
FINRA also found that from January 2006 to June 2010,
Merrill Lynch failed to monitor an additional 40,000 accounts,
which were not reported for certain periods of time and
therefore not available on the supervisory system.
(Additional reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore and
Suzanne Barlyn in Washington; Editing by Anil D'Silva and
Walden Siew)