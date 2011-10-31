* Merrill adds Credit Suisse team that generated $8 mln

* Merrill also hires $1.3 mln Wells Fargo team

Oct 31 Brokerage giant Merrill Lynch has hired a team of Credit Suisse CSGN.VX financial advisers in Chicago which generated $8 million of revenue in the past year and managed $1.2 billion in client assets.

Bruce Lee and Jim Hoesley joins Merrill's high-end Private Banking & Investment Group as private wealth advisers. Lee, a top 100 adviser according to Barron's magazine for the past five years, will also assume a national role in attracting more "ultra high net worth" clients to Merrill.

Credit Suisse Private Banking did not immediately comment on the move.

Parent company Credit Suisse Group in September said it was reviewing its global private banking strategy, and some industry executives speculate that the Swiss bank may sell or pare down its U.S. broker-dealer, a business with higher expenses and lower profitability than other bank sectors.

Merrill, the second-largest U.S. brokerage by assets and financial advisers, also hired a trio of Wells Fargo Advisors brokers in Savannah, Georgia. Chris Sotus, Mike McCullough, and Alex Jarman as a team produced $1.3 million of fees and commissions from clients with $257 million in assets at Wells Fargo (WFC.N).

Lee's brokerage career stretches back to 1986, when he joined Bear Stearns, and includes a stint at Lehman Brothers. He also worked at Warburg Dillon Read in 1998, which became part of UBS UBSN.VX through a merger that year. Lee jumped to Morgan Stanley (MS.N) in 2000 and then again to Credit Suisse, where he has worked since 2004.

