Feb 24 After a two-decade career at
Merrill Lynch, veteran adviser and manager Brad Stratton has
left the brokerage, now owned by Bank of America, to
start his own independent practice.
For Stratton, 49, the move into the independent advisory
space is a return to his advising roots, where he began his
career at a small practice with his father back in the late
1980s.
"I always kept in touch with what was going on in that
environment," Stratton said in an interview. "I was always that
lone Merrill guy at the conferences for RIAs (registered
investment advisers)."
Stratton left last Friday from Merrill, where he was a
resident director managing 45 employees, 35 of which were
financial advisers who generated about $17.5 million in annual
revenue.
Stratton himself produced about $550,000 in annual revenue
and managed $75 million in client assets.
He opened for business this week in his new office in
Overland Park, Kansas, launching his firm with CONCERT Wealth
Management, a start-up firm that works with independent
advisers.
Stratton said he left Merrill due to a number of cultural
and structural changes at the firm since Bank of America bought
the brokerage three years ago.
New management led to restructuring of the firm's branch
management system, which eliminated certain non-producing
managerial roles, and consolidated offices.
Stratton said his new firm has the capacity to add about
seven more financial advisers, he said.
Stratton's departure comes soon after Reuters reported last
week that former complex director Stephen Bearden left Merrill
for Morgan Stanley Smith Barney after about 18 years at the
firm.
(Reporting by Ashley Lau)