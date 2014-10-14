BARI Italy Oct 14 Italian magistrates have
ordered Merrill Lynch and two of its former employees to stand
trial over a regional government's losses from a 870 million
euro ($1.1 billion) bond, investigative and legal sources told
Reuters on Tuesday.
The decision follows one of the many investigations started
in Italy after local governments suffered hefty losses on
derivatives deals.
The case relates to bonds issued by the Apulia region in
2003-2004 in a restructuring of its health sector debt through
Merrill Lynch.
Merrill Lynch said in a statement it would continue to
defend itself vigorously, denying it or any of its employees had
committed any wrongdoing.
Italian authorities disclosed the probe in 2010, saying
Merrill Lynch, a unit of Bank of America Corp, and Dexia
Crediop, a unit of Belgium's Dexia SA, were being
investigated for failing to prevent misconduct by employees.
The magistrates in the southern town of Bari dropped the
case against Dexia Crediop and the former head of its Italian
arm, Claudio Zecchi, the sources said.
When the investigation was unveiled more than four years
ago, Dexia Crediop said it had not underwritten any derivative
operations with the Apulia region and that it had adopted
required organisational measures since 2003.
The trial against Merrill Lynch and two former Merrill Lynch
executives, Daniele Borrega and Maurizio Pavesi, will start on
Feb. 12.
The debt restructuring included an interest rate swap that
switched bond issues from a variable rate to a fixed rate. It
also changed capital payback from a single "bullet" repayment at
maturity to an amortising scheme, Italian authorities have said.
