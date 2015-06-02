June 2 Bank of America's Merrill Lynch said it hired a team of two advisers from UBS Group AG.

Matt Yonally and Chris Compogiannis managed more than $300 million of assets and had fees and commissions of more than $3 million at UBS last year, Merrill Lynch said.

The team, which also includes their two client associates, joined Merrill Lynch in Santa Barbara, California last month.

UBS declined to comment on the news. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru)