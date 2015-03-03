March 3 Bank of America Corp's Merrill
Lynch unit has hired Lewis Steinberg from Credit Suisse Group AG
to serve as its in-house tax expert, the New York
Times reported, citing an internal memo.
Steinberg will join Merrill Lynch in May as head of
structured solutions for the American operations of the mergers
business, the paper said. (nyti.ms/17MK4Jq)
Reuters could not immediately reach Merrill Lynch and Credit
Suisse for comment.
The hiring comes as tax considerations have played a big
role in deals recently.
(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)