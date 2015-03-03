(Adds Credit Suisse response)

March 3 Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch unit has hired Lewis Steinberg from Credit Suisse Group AG to serve as its in-house tax expert, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Steinberg will join Merrill Lynch in May as head of structured solutions for the American operations of the mergers business, according to the memo.

The appointment comes as tax considerations have played a big role in deals recently.

A spokeswoman for Bank of America Merrill Lynch did not immediately confirm the appointment. Credit Suisse declined to comment.

Steinberg's appointment was earlier reported by the New York Times. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi and Savio D'Souza)