March 3 Bank of America Corp's Merrill
Lynch unit has hired Lewis Steinberg from Credit Suisse Group AG
to serve as its in-house tax expert, according to an
internal memo seen by Reuters.
Steinberg will join Merrill Lynch in May as head of
structured solutions for the American operations of the mergers
business, according to the memo.
The appointment comes as tax considerations have played a
big role in deals recently.
A spokeswoman for Bank of America Merrill Lynch did not
immediately confirm the appointment. Credit Suisse declined to
comment.
Steinberg's appointment was earlier reported by the New York
Times.
