Aug 4 Bank of America Corp's Merrill
Lynch said on Tuesday it has hired three financial advisers from
Morgan Stanley.
Merrill Lynch said Stephen Renie, Michael Arthur, Jennifer
Hall and their "multi-million dollar" advisory practice joined
its office in Cincinnati.
The team has more than $300 million of client assets under
management.
Merrill Lynch Wealth Management's adviser headcount was up
187 for the quarter ended June, bringing its total to 14,370
advisers.
Merrill Lynch hired around 20 brokers in June who managed a
combined $1.8 billion in assets at their previous firms,
including a dozen from Barclays Wealth Management.
(Reporting by Krishna Chaithanya in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)