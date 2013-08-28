Aug 28 Bank of America Corp's Merrill
Lynch unit agreed to pay $160 million to settle a racial bias
lawsuit that went through two appeals at the United States
Supreme Court, the New York Times reported, citing the
plaintiff's lawyer.
Longtime Merrill broker George McReynolds filed the lawsuit
in 2005 accusing the brokerage of steering blacks into clerical
positions and diverting lucrative accounts to white brokers,
resulting in lower pay and fewer career growth opportunities.
The payout in the suit, which was filed on behalf of 700
black brokers who worked for Merrill, would be the largest sum
ever distributed to plaintiffs in a racial discrimination suit
against an American employer, according to the New York Times.
The preliminary settlement was confirmed to the newspaper by
a spokesman for Merrill Lynch and Linda Friedman, a Chicago
lawyer who represents the brokers. ()
"We are working toward a very positive resolution of a
lawsuit filed in 2005 and enhancing opportunities for
African-American financial advisers," Bill Halldin, a spokesman
for Merrill Lynch, told the paper.
Merrill Lynch and Stowell & Friedman, the law firm
representing McReynolds, could not immediately be reached for
comment by Reuters outside of regular U.S. business hours.