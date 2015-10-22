* Drug to carry black box warning
* Company's first drug to win regulatory approval
* Shares fall as much as 28 pct to 13-month low
(Adds analyst's quote, updates shares)
By Samantha Kareen Nair
Oct 22 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on
Thursday approved Merrimack Pharmaceutical Inc's
pancreatic cancer drug, Onivyde, with a severe safety warning.
The company's shares fell as much as 28 percent to a
13-month low of $7.27 in afternoon trade before halving the
losses.
Onivyde, in combination with chemotherapy treatments
5-fluorouracil and leucovorin, aims to treat metastatic
pancreatic cancer in patients, who have failed to respond to
chemotherapy drug gemcitabine.
But the drug, Merrimack's first to win regulatory clearance,
carries a black box warning, FDA's most severe and restrictive
warning on a product.
The warning flags severe risks of diarrhea and low white
blood cell count. (1.usa.gov/1kvFKVt)
Pancreatic cancer, known as the "deadliest" kind of cancer,
is seldom detected in its early stages and is responsible for 7
percent of cancer deaths in the United States, according to the
American Cancer Society.
There will be 48,960 new cases of pancreatic cancer
diagnosed in the United States this year, the National Cancer
Institute estimates.
Guggenheim Securities LLC's analyst Tony Butler said he
expected the drug to be priced between $5,000-$10,000 per course
and rake in peak annual sales of about $1.5 billion in the
United States and Europe.
The company said it expects to launch Onivyde in the United
States next week.
Baxter International licensed the rights to market
the drug outside the United States in September last year for an
upfront fee of $100 million.
Butler said he expects the approval to trigger a milestone
payment of about $50 million to Merrimack.
The drug is also being tested in early-stage studies for
breast cancer and pediatric sarcoma, a type of bone or
connective tissue cancer in children.
Merrimack's shares were down 10.7 percent at $8.95 in late
afternoon trading on the Nasdaq.
Up to Wednesday's close, the shares had fallen about 11
percent this year.
(Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva and Sriraj Kalluvila)