BRIEF-Barclays Plc's Asia-Pacific Chief Executive Andy Jones stepping down - FT citing memo
Dec 21 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Wednesday it would stop a mid-stage study involving advanced breast cancer patients, following the recommendation of an independent panel.
Continuing the study would unlikely show the drug's benefit over rival treatments, according to the independent data and safety monitoring board and a subsequent futility analysis, Merrimack said. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
SINGAPORE, Jan 26 Singapore's industrial production in December grew at the strongest pace in five years as electronics output surged, raising the chances of an upward revision to fourth-quarter growth.
ZURICH, Jan 26 Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion offer to buy Swiss biotech Actelion including a plan to spin out a separate research company is "very attractive", one of Actelion's 40 biggest investors said on Thursday.