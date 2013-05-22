By Bill Berkrot
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 22 Little known biotechnology
company Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc has quietly built
a large pipeline of experimental cancer treatments that it aims
to deliver at a fraction of the cost spent by larger rivals.
That could translate into lower-cost treatments for large
unmet needs, such as pancreatic cancer, at precisely the time
when pressure is mounting to reduce runaway healthcare spending.
Despite six drugs in clinical development - one of them in
late-stage trials - and two more about to advance to human
testing, Merrimack is burning only about $20 million a quarter.
"For the size and scale of what we do, that's eye poppingly
low," Merrimack Chief Executive Robert Mulroy told Reuters.
"Our cost structure is orders of magnitude lower than
anybody to date in this business. Our cost from starting a
discovery program to getting into the clinic is less than $20
million, and the industry average is close to half a billion per
molecule," he said in an interview this week.
"Hopefully, we're going to get to less expensive drugs
because our capital costs to be successful with them will be so
much lower."
That would be music to the ears of payers and the overtaxed
U.S. Medicare system contending with new cancer treatments that
can exceed $100,000 per patient.
Started by six professors from Harvard and the Massachusetts
Institute of Technology in 2000, Merrimack is nearing the finish
line with what could be its first commercial product, a
nanotherapeutic treatment for pancreatic cancer - a disease for
which patients currently have few options.
Shares of Merrimack, which has a market value of about $500
million, are down nearly 16 percent this year, while the biotech
sector overall has been on the rise.
Brean Capital analyst Gene Mack said investors have been
wary about the prospects for the company's lead drug because the
failure rate for pancreatic cancer drugs has been high and
Merrimack is testing its drug in patients that have failed prior
treatment - a population with a very poor prognosis.
"Investors don't realize how much progress has been made in
the last year," Mack said. "Fundamentally, this is my favorite
company (worth) under a billion dollars."
Late-stage trial data on the lead drug candidate, known as
MM-398, is expected the second half of this year. If the study
succeeds, the company could file for approval late this year or
early in 2014.
MM-398 is designed to treat a particular type of tumor -
hypoxic tumors - that tend to be resistant to standard therapies
because of poor blood flow to the tumor.
"You don't have a lot of highways to the tumor so you don't
get a lot of drug there," Mulroy explained.
The Merrimack technology is designed to deliver
cancer-killing therapy directly into the tumor and have it work
for far longer than other new medicines that directly target
tumors.
"Our technology keeps the drug in the tumor for over a week
as opposed to just a few hours," Mulroy said.
Hypoxic tumors are very common in pancreatic cancer, making
it notoriously difficult to treat, but are also present in many
other types of solid tumors.
Merrimack is developing a companion diagnostic test that
uses a radioactive imaging agent to identify hypoxic tumors. If
the test works as intended, MM-398 could also eventually treat
lung, breast, colon and other cancers if patients are found to
have the right type of tumor, giving it a huge potential market.
The company plans to test MM-398 in combination with
chemotherapies and targeted biotech medicines.
Merrimack also has a drug, MM-111, in Phase II testing for
gastric cancer, for which there is an enormous unmet need,
particularly in China and Asia.
The company has enough cash to fund its numerous clinical
trials for the rest of this year and take MM-398 through to
approval and commercialization, Mulroy said.
The company has full rights to seven of the eight drugs in
clinical development and hopes to retain them for the U.S. and
European markets while looking for partners to sell the
medicines in other parts of the world, the CEO said.
French drugmaker Sanofi acquired global rights to
the Merrimack drug MM-121, being tested in lung, breast and
ovarian cancer. Merrimack, which will get milestone payments and
royalties on future sales of the medicine, expects data from
four Phase II trials of MM-121 later this year.
In another vote of confidence, Sanofi is the company's
second-largest shareholder with more than a 5 percent stake,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Merrimack's share performance over the second half of the
year will hinge on a steady flow of clinical data, with four
Phase II studies and the pivotal Phase III on MM-398 expected to
be reported in the coming months.
"There will be plenty of opportunities to show that the
technology works," Mulroy said. "We're in a big transition year
for us."