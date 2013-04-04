April 4 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc said one of three patient groups in a mid-stage trial of its experimental lung cancer drug failed to meet the main goal of improving survival rates after four months of treatment without the disease worsening.

The group was administered the drug, MM-121, in combination with erlotinib, an approved cancer treatment, for non-small cell lung cancer.

The main goal was to show a 40 percent improvement in progression-free survival after four months.

The drug is also being evaluated in two other lung-cancer patient groups, and in separate studies for ovarian and breast cancer.