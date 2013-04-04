BRIEF-Hydro one restores power to more than 48,000 customers
* Hydro one restores power to more than 48,000 customers; 20,000 remain without power
April 4 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc said one of three patient groups in a mid-stage trial of its experimental lung cancer drug failed to meet the main goal of improving survival rates after four months of treatment without the disease worsening.
The group was administered the drug, MM-121, in combination with erlotinib, an approved cancer treatment, for non-small cell lung cancer.
The main goal was to show a 40 percent improvement in progression-free survival after four months.
The drug is also being evaluated in two other lung-cancer patient groups, and in separate studies for ovarian and breast cancer.
* Equinix announces pricing of public offerings of $1.9 billion of common stock and $1.25 billion of senior notes