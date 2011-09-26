(Follows alerts)

Sept 26 Financial services firm Merriman Holdings Inc said it plans to evaluate strategic alternatives, including a sale of the company or its investment banking arm.

The board has formed a special committee consisting of independent directors to assist with the process, the company said in a statement.

Merriman said it is currently evaluating proposals from several investment banks to assist it in the process.

For its latest second quarter ended June 30, Merriman posted a net loss of about $3 million.

The company's shares have fallen about 50 percent in the last six months. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)