(Follows alerts)
Sept 26 Financial services firm Merriman
Holdings Inc said it plans to evaluate strategic
alternatives, including a sale of the company or its investment
banking arm.
The board has formed a special committee consisting of
independent directors to assist with the process, the company
said in a statement.
Merriman said it is currently evaluating proposals from
several investment banks to assist it in the process.
For its latest second quarter ended June 30, Merriman posted
a net loss of about $3 million.
The company's shares have fallen about 50 percent in the
last six months.
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)
(ananthalakshmi.as@thomsonreuters.com; within US +1 646 223
8780; outside U.S +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging:
ananthalakshmi.as.reuters.com@reuters.net)