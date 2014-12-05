Dec 5 Merro Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says to acquire China Grand Automotive Services Co for 23.6 billion yuan (3.84 billion US dollar) via share issue, assets swap

* Says to raise up to 6 billion yuan in private placement of shares

* Says shares to resume trading on December 8

