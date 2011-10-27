Oct 27 New York's attorney general has subpoenaed MERS, an electronic registry of mortgages used by the banking industry, seeking information about how major banks use it, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The subpoena comes amid widespread concern over whether banks are handling foreclosures properly, and whether they have proper documentation to force borrowers who have fallen behind on loan payments out of their homes.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is seeking information about how five major mortgage lenders are using MERS, which is also known as Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, the person familiar said.

These banks are Bank of America Corp (BAC.N), Citigroup Inc (C.N), JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) and Ally Financial Inc, the person said. The person requested anonymity because of a lack of authority to speak publicly. (Reporting by Karen Freifeld in New York, editing by Maureen Bavdek)