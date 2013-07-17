(Corrects to show that authorization occurred in June but was
published in Federal Register on Tuesday)
July 16 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
issued an emergency authorization for a diagnostic test to
detect the presence of the Middle East coronavirus at the
request of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The emergency approval, issued last month and posted in the
Federal Register on Tuesday, followed a determination by the
Health and Human Services secretary that the virus called Middle
East Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus (MERS-CoV), which has
killed at least 40 people, poses a potential public health
threat.
On July 5, the World Health Organization said MERS, which
can cause fever, coughing and pneumonia, had not yet reached
pandemic potential and may simply die out.
WHO experts last month said countries at risk from MERS
should put in place plans for handling mass gatherings but they
have stopped short of recommending restrictions on travel.
