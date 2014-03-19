(Adds background)
By Josie Cox and John Geddie
LONDON, March 19 (IFR) - Merseylink PLC is preparing to
issue a GBP290m 29-year bond guaranteed by the UK Treasury, in
order to finance part of a bridge over the River Mersey in the
North West of England.
Merseylink has hired HSBC as sole arranger, and Credit
Agricole, HSBC and Lloyds Bank as joint bookrunners to arrange a
series of UK investor meetings starting March 21 ahead of the
placement.
The bond, which will be rated Aa1 stable by Moody's to
reflect the underlying government support, will form part of the
GBP600m construction costs of the Mersey Gateway Bridge project.
The deal falls under a GBP40bn government guarantee scheme
that runs until 2016. The Treasury has named 23 projects as
having pre-qualified for such government support, including
Merseylink, according to its latest list published February.
So far only one of those projects has had a capital markets
component: a GBP75m private placement for the Drax biomass
conversion project which was arranged by Barclays.
Merseylink will be a much larger undertaking, although will
not require as much debt issuance as the controversial nuclear
power plant at Hinkley Point, which is expected to account for
around a quarter of the total scheme.
(Reporting By Josie Cox and John Geddie; editing by Sudip Roy,
Julian Baker)