Nov 2 Mert Gida Giyim Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. :

* Said on Monday it sold the factory facility in Malatya to Aslan Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret

* Said total value of the sale was TRY 2.5 mln

* Said to pay its loan debts at Turkiye Is Bankasi and commercial debts and to start operating again

Source text: bit.ly/1vffOj6

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)