UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 2 Mert Gida Giyim Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. :
* Said on Monday it sold the factory facility in Malatya to Aslan Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret
* Said total value of the sale was TRY 2.5 mln
* Said to pay its loan debts at Turkiye Is Bankasi and commercial debts and to start operating again
Source text: bit.ly/1vffOj6
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources