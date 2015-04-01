April 1 Hedge fund manager Mesirow Advanced Strategies Inc named Mark Kulpins as co-chief investment officer (CIO).

Kulpins joined Mesirow in 2004 as a research analyst and was appointment as head of research in 2013.

He will work alongside Steve Vogt, who previously served as the sole chief investment officer, the company said.

In his role as co-CIO, Kulpins will continue to manage the teams responsible for hedge fund research and portfolio management.

Vogt will continue to focus on macro level analysis, strategy allocation, and portfolio research, the firm said.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)