BRIEF-Shofu completes establishment of unit in Brazil
* Says it completes establishment of unit in Brazil, named as Shofu Dental Brasil Comercio De Produtos Odontologicos Ltda, with unit SHOFU Dental Corporation, on Jan. 26
May 20 Message Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to change name to Sompo Care Message Inc. with effective date on July 1
* Says it names Hidehiro Sumi as new chairman of the board and names Tetsuya Kikui as new president, effective on June 29
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ASJkiq
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it completes establishment of unit in Brazil, named as Shofu Dental Brasil Comercio De Produtos Odontologicos Ltda, with unit SHOFU Dental Corporation, on Jan. 26
* Says Global Health Investment Fund I, LLC has acquired 1.3 million shares of the co, and is holding 5.5 percent stake in the co, from 0 percent stake
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 700 won/share for FY 2016