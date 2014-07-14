July 14 Metair Investments Ltd :

* Initiation of squeeze-out transaction pursuant to MTO transaction

* Successful implementation of squeeze out will result in Mutlu Aku becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of Metair

* Acting through its subsidiary Metair Aku Holding A.S ("Metair Aku"), has commenced with initiation of a squeeze out transaction

* Squeeze out remains, in terms of Turkish regulations, subject to approval of capital markets board of Turkey