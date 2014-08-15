Aug 15 Metair Investments Ltd :

* Metair secures 1.4 billion rand in preference shares funding; and 750 million rand syndicated revolving credit facility

* Financing also included a 750 million rand revolving credit facility that will be used for general corporate purposes

* Signed legal agreements for 1.4 billion rand in preference shares for refinancing facilities extended by ABSA Bank Ltd to support Mutlu Akü acquisition Further company coverage: