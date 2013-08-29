JOHANNESBURG Aug 29 Metair Investments Ltd : * H1 headline earnings per share flat at 143 cents * Investmentssays local vehicle production increased to 272,718 vehicles

produced compared to 235,557 * H1 aftermarket domestic and export turnover increased by 31% to R879 million * Says automotive industry in critical phase as it approaches end of its

three-year wage agreement * Says in the absence of prolonged strikes, production levels could be

maintained at the 2012 level