UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG Oct 30 Metair Investments Ltd : * Turkish transaction purchase price will be funded with equity and debt * R1 500 000 0015 of purchase price will be raised by issue of 46,454,011 new
Metair shares * Balance of the transaction purchase price will be funded from new debt
facilities to be raised for purposes * R32.29 issue price is 5% discount to 30-day volume weighted average price
Metair shares traded on the jse until October 4
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources