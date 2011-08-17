RPT-COLUMN-How vulnerable is copper to supply disruption? Andy Home
LONDON, Feb 9 The copper market is facing the imminent prospect of the simultaneous closure of the world's two largest copper mines.
SEOUL, Aug 17 South Korea has bought a total of 2,000 tonnes of high-grade primary aluminium ingot, 1,500 tonnes of zinc ingot and 200 tonnes of nickel for October shipping via tenders closed on Wednesday, the state-run Public Procurement Service said.
According to the website (www.g2b.co.kr) of the government's procurement agency, details of the purchases are as follows:
-- aluminum ingot with minimum 99.7 percent purity
TONNES SUPPLIER PREMIUM(CIF/T) ARRIVAL/PORT
1,500 LG Corp $104 Oct. 31/Busan
500 Daewoo International $118 Oct. 31/Incheon
Corp
-- zinc ingot
TONNES SUPPLIER PREMIUM(CIF/T) ARRIVAL/PORT
1,500 Young Poong Corp $138 Oct. 31/Incheon
-- nickel for melting
TONNES SUPPLIER PREMIUM(CIF/T) ARRIVAL/PORT
200 Glencore International $1,020 Oct. 31/Incheon
Plc
*Note: 2,000 tonnes of aluminium were of worldwide origin and 200 tonnes of nickel bought from Glencore were of Norway origin.
The agency said premiums were calculated over London Exchange cash prices on a cost, insurance and freight (CIF) basis. (Reporting by Seongbin Kang; Editing by Chris Lewis)
LONDON, Feb 9 The copper market is facing the imminent prospect of the simultaneous closure of the world's two largest copper mines.
KABUL, Feb 10 Eleven years after its first big mining privatisation, the Afghan government has abruptly cancelled the contract, highlighting the unpredictable nature of investing in a sector seen as crucial to the country's economic development.
Gadchiroli, INDIA, Feb 10 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - T ribal groups in India's Maharashtra state gather at an ancient shrine before harvest each year to give thanks and celebrate their sacred land by singing, dancing and feasting.