SEOUL, Aug 17 South Korea has bought a total of 2,000 tonnes of high-grade primary aluminium ingot, 1,500 tonnes of zinc ingot and 200 tonnes of nickel for October shipping via tenders closed on Wednesday, the state-run Public Procurement Service said.

According to the website (www.g2b.co.kr) of the government's procurement agency, details of the purchases are as follows:

-- aluminum ingot with minimum 99.7 percent purity

TONNES SUPPLIER PREMIUM(CIF/T) ARRIVAL/PORT

1,500 LG Corp $104 Oct. 31/Busan

500 Daewoo International $118 Oct. 31/Incheon

Corp

-- zinc ingot

TONNES SUPPLIER PREMIUM(CIF/T) ARRIVAL/PORT

1,500 Young Poong Corp $138 Oct. 31/Incheon

-- nickel for melting

TONNES SUPPLIER PREMIUM(CIF/T) ARRIVAL/PORT

200 Glencore International $1,020 Oct. 31/Incheon

Plc

*Note: 2,000 tonnes of aluminium were of worldwide origin and 200 tonnes of nickel bought from Glencore were of Norway origin.

The agency said premiums were calculated over London Exchange cash prices on a cost, insurance and freight (CIF) basis. (Reporting by Seongbin Kang; Editing by Chris Lewis)