(Refiles to fix instrument code for Glencore International)
SEOUL, Oct 26 South Korea has bought 1,000
tonnes of zinc with a purity of more than 99.995 percent and 100
tonnes of nickel via tenders, the state-run Public Procurement
Service said on its web site (www.g2b.go.kr).
Details of the purchases are as follows:
--zinc
TONNES SUPPLIER PREMIUM(CIF/T) ARRIVAL/PORT
1,000 Young Poong Corp $144 Dec. 23/Busan
--nickel
TONNES SUPPLIER PREMIUM(CIF/T) ARRIVAL/PORT
100 Glencore International $850 Dec. 23/Incheon
*Note: Metals are London Metal Exchange (LME) registered
brands. The above premiums are over LME cash prices.
(Reporting By Seongbin Kang; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)