SEOUL, Oct 26 South Korea has bought 1,000 tonnes of zinc with a purity of more than 99.995 percent and 100 tonnes of nickel via tenders, the state-run Public Procurement Service said on its web site (www.g2b.go.kr).

Details of the purchases are as follows: --zinc TONNES SUPPLIER PREMIUM(CIF/T) ARRIVAL/PORT 1,000 Young Poong Corp $144 Dec. 23/Busan

--nickel TONNES SUPPLIER PREMIUM(CIF/T) ARRIVAL/PORT 100 Glencore International $850 Dec. 23/Incheon

*Note: Metals are London Metal Exchange (LME) registered brands. The above premiums are over LME cash prices. (Reporting By Seongbin Kang; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)