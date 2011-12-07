HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb. 8 at 9:56 A.M. EST/1456 GMT
Feb 8 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
SEOUL, Dec 7 South Korea has bought 1,000 tonnes of zinc from metal refiner Young Poong Corp, while issuing tenders for 4,000 tonnes of high-grade primary aluminium ingot, the Public Procurement Service said.
The state-run agency purchased zinc at a premium of $139 per tonne over London Metal Exchange (LME) prices on a cost-and-freight (CIF) basis, according its website (www.g2b.go.kr).
It said separately that it was seeking aluminium via tenders to close at 2 p.m. (0500 GMT) on December 14.
Details of the purchase and tenders are as follows:
-- zinc purchase
TONNES ARRIVAL/PORT
1,000 Jan. 31, 2012/Incheon
-- aluminium tenders
TONNES ORIGIN ARRIVAL/PORT
2,000 Non-western Feb. 29, 2012/Incheon
2,000 Western* Feb. 29, 2012/Incheon
* Note: Western origin excludes metals from China, India, Russia and Egypt.
South Korea last month purchased 3,000 tonnes of western aluminium ingot at $114-$115 per tonne premiums over London Metal Exchange prices on a cost, insurance and freight basis. (Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
Feb 8 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
CAPE TOWN, Feb 8 South Africa's gold industry, which faces a class action suit from miners who contracted the fatal lung disease silicosis, said on Wednesday the government had 3.7 billion rand ($275 million) in a fund available for compensation to sufferers.
LONDON, Feb 8 Luxury sports car maker McLaren Automotive said it will create more than 200 jobs in Britain by bringing production of its carbon-fibre chassis from Austria to northern England, a move it said had been initiated long before the Brexit vote.