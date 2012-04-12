SEOUL, April 12 South Korea purchased 3,000 tonnes of copper and 2,500 tonnes of zinc via tenders on Tuesday, the state-run Public Procurement Service said on its website (www.g2b.go.kr).

Details of the purchases are as follows:

-- Copper

TONNES SUPPLIER PREMIUM

3,000 LS-Nikko Copper Inc $93

NOTE: The premium is over London Metal Exchange prices.

--Zinc

TONNES SUPPLIER PREMIUM

1,500 Young Poong Corp $134

1,000 Young Poong Corp $144

NOTE: The premium is over London Metal Exchange prices. (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Sugita Katyal)