SEOUL, April 12 South Korea purchased 3,000
tonnes of copper and 2,500 tonnes of zinc via tenders on
Tuesday, the state-run Public Procurement Service said on its
website (www.g2b.go.kr).
Details of the purchases are as follows:
-- Copper
TONNES SUPPLIER PREMIUM
3,000 LS-Nikko Copper Inc $93
NOTE: The premium is over London Metal Exchange prices.
--Zinc
TONNES SUPPLIER PREMIUM
1,500 Young Poong Corp $134
1,000 Young Poong Corp $144
NOTE: The premium is over London Metal Exchange prices.
(Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Sugita Katyal)