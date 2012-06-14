SEOUL, June 14 South Korea has bought a total of 3,000 tonnes of aluminium via tenders for arrival by August 31, the state-run Public Procurement Service said on its website (www.g2b.go.kr).

The country also reissued a tender to buy 500 tonnes of lead for arrival by September 18, after passing on the tender on June 12, a company source said.

The reissued tender for lead of minimum 99.99 percent purity will close at 4 p.m. (0700 GMT) on June 18. The product should be from London Metal Exchange (LME) registered brands and arrive at the port of Incheon.

Details of the aluminium purchases are as follows:

TONNE SUPPLIER PREMIUM(CIF/T)

2,000 LG International Corp $210

1,000 Glencore International AG $230

*Note: The above premiums are over LME prices. (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Joseph Radford)