SEOUL, March 21 South Korea has bought 1,500
tonnes of copper and a combined 5,000 tonnes of aluminium for
June arrival via tenders that closed on Wednesday, the state-run
Public Procurement Service said on its website (www.g2b.go.kr).
Details of the purchase are as follows:
--Copper
TONNES SUPPLIER/PREMIUM(CIF/T) ORIGIN
1,500 STX Corp/$79 Chile
--Aluminium
TONNES SUPPLIER/PREMIUM(CIF/T) ORIGIN
1,000 LG International Corp/$238 Malaysia
2,000 Metal Park Corp/ $221 World Wide
2,000 Glencore International AG/$225.8 India
*Note: The metal products were bought at the above premium
over London Metal Exchange (LME), the agency said.
