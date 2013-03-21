SEOUL, March 21 South Korea has bought 1,500 tonnes of copper and a combined 5,000 tonnes of aluminium for June arrival via tenders that closed on Wednesday, the state-run Public Procurement Service said on its website (www.g2b.go.kr). Details of the purchase are as follows: --Copper TONNES SUPPLIER/PREMIUM(CIF/T) ORIGIN 1,500 STX Corp/$79 Chile --Aluminium TONNES SUPPLIER/PREMIUM(CIF/T) ORIGIN 1,000 LG International Corp/$238 Malaysia 2,000 Metal Park Corp/ $221 World Wide 2,000 Glencore International AG/$225.8 India *Note: The metal products were bought at the above premium over London Metal Exchange (LME), the agency said. (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)