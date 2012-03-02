SEOUL, March 2 South Korea purchased 6,000
tonnes of aluminium and 200 tonnes of nickel via tenders, the
state-run Public Procurement Service said.
It also issued tenders for a total of 3,000 tonnes of
grade-A copper cathode of London Metal Exchange (LME) registered
brands with a purity of more than 99.99 percent for shipment by
June 15 to the port of Incheon.
Registration for the copper cathode tenders will close at 2
p.m. (0500 GMT) for 2,000 tonnes and 3 p.m. (0600 GMT) for 1,000
tonnes on March 8, the agency said on its website
(www.g2b.go.kr).
Details of the purchases are as follows:
--Aluminium ingot
TONNES SUPPLIER PREMIUM(CIF/T)
2,000 LG International Corp $142
3,000 Glencore International AG $130
1,000 Glencore International AG $125
--Nickel
TONNES SUPPLIER PREMIUM
200 Daewoo International Corp $420
--grade-A copper cathode
(Reporting by Eunhye Shin)