Teck Resources extends contracts with two Chile copper mine unions
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.
SEOUL, May 11 South Korea purchased a combined 4,000 tonnes of aluminium and 300 tonnes of nickel via tenders, the state-run Public Procurement Service said on its website (www.g2b.go.kr).
Details of the purchases are as follows:
- Aluminium
TONNE SUPPLIER PREMIUM(CIF/T)
3,000 Glencore International AG $179.75
1,000 LG International Corp $177
Note: The above premiums are over London Metal Exchange (LME) prices.
- Nickel
TONNE SUPPLIER PREMIUM(CIF/T)
300 Glencore International AG $750
Note: The above premium is over LME prices. (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Richard Pullin)
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Chile's massive forest fires that have killed 11 people and destroyed nearly 1,500 homes will cost the government $333 million dollars, Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes told reporters on Friday.
* Earlier reports had said Xiao was abducted from HK (Adds comment from Canada)