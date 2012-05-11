SEOUL, May 11 South Korea purchased a combined 4,000 tonnes of aluminium and 300 tonnes of nickel via tenders, the state-run Public Procurement Service said on its website (www.g2b.go.kr).

Details of the purchases are as follows:

- Aluminium

TONNE SUPPLIER PREMIUM(CIF/T)

3,000 Glencore International AG $179.75

1,000 LG International Corp $177

Note: The above premiums are over London Metal Exchange (LME) prices.

- Nickel

TONNE SUPPLIER PREMIUM(CIF/T)

300 Glencore International AG $750

Note: The above premium is over LME prices. (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Richard Pullin)