Teck Resources extends contracts with two Chile copper mine unions
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.
SEOUL, May 29 South Korea purchased a combined 3,000 tonnes of copper and 300 tonnes of tin via tenders on May 25, the state-run Public Procurement Service said on its website (www.g2b.go.kr).
Details of the purchases are as follows:
Copper
TONNE SUPPLIER PREMIUM(CIF/T)
3,000 LS-Nikko Copper Inc. $51
Note: The above premium is over London Metal Exchange (LME) prices.
Tin
TONNE SUPPLIER PREMIUM(CIF/T)
300 Hanwha Corp $670
Note: The above premium is over London Metal Exchange (LME) prices. (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
