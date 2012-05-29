SEOUL, May 29 South Korea purchased a combined 3,000 tonnes of copper and 300 tonnes of tin via tenders on May 25, the state-run Public Procurement Service said on its website (www.g2b.go.kr).

Details of the purchases are as follows:

Copper

TONNE SUPPLIER PREMIUM(CIF/T)

3,000 LS-Nikko Copper Inc. $51

Note: The above premium is over London Metal Exchange (LME) prices.

Tin

TONNE SUPPLIER PREMIUM(CIF/T)

300 Hanwha Corp $670

Note: The above premium is over London Metal Exchange (LME) prices. (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)