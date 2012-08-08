SEOUL Aug 8 South Korea has bought 2,000 tonnes
of aluminium via a tender for October arrival while issuing a
separate tender to buy 3,000 tonnes of copper, the state-run
Public Procurement Service said on its website (www.g2b.go.kr).
The agency said it bought aluminium from Glencore
International AG at a premium of $230 per tonne over
London Metal Exchange (LME) prices on a cost, insurance and
freight (CIF) basis.
The tender for LME registered copper with minimum 99.99
percent purity will close at 2 p.m. (0500 GMT) on Aug. 17 and
the product should arrive to the port of Incheon by Nov. 15, it
added.
(Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Himani Sarkar)