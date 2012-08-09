SEOUL, Aug 9 South Korea bought 300 tonnes of tin and 300 tonnes of nickel for arrival by Oct. 30 via tenders on Thursday, the state-run Public Procurement Service said on its website (www.g2b.go.kr).

Details of the purchases are as follows:

TIN

TONNE SUPPLIER PREMIUM(CIF/T)

300 Daewoo International Corp $625

NICKEL

TONNE SUPPLIER PREMIUM(CIF/T)

300 Glencore International AG $650

*Note: The above premiums are made over London Metal Exchange (LME) prices. (Reporting By Eunhye Shin)