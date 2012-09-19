SEOUL, Sept 19 South Korea bought 500 tonnes of nickel for arrival by Oct. 31 and 400 tonnes of tin for arrival by Nov. 12 via tenders, the state-run Public Procurement Service said on its website (www.g2b.go.kr). Details of the purchases are as follows: --Nickel TONNE SUPPLIER/PREMIUM (CIF/T) ORIGIN 300 Glencore International AG/ $675 Norway 200 Eramet Korea Ltd/ $524 France --Tin TONNE SUPPLIER/PREMIUM (CIF/T) ORIGIN 300 Samji Corp/ $619 Malaysia 100 LG International Corp/ $749 Thailand Note: The above premiums should be paid above the London Metal Exchange (LME) spot prices, it said. (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)