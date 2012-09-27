SEOUL, Sept 27 South Korea bought 500 tonnes of zinc via a tender from Korea Zinc Inc at $164 per tonne over London Metal Exchange (LME) prices, the state-run Public Procurement Service (PPS) said.

The metal with minimum 99.995 percent purity will arrive at the port of Busan by Dec. 3, the agency said on its website (www.g2b.go.kr). (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Jijo Jacob)